Balochistan gets its first female SHO

Balochistan Police has appointed its first female Station House Officer (SHO) at a Quetta police station.

Sobia Khanum has been appointed as SHO Police Station Cantt in Quetta.

IG Balochistan praising the female officer said that lady officers are performing their duties with due professionalism.

It may be mentioned here that the Balochistan Government had inaugurated the province’s first women police station in March this year.

Then Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt had inaugurated the police station built in Quetta along with other officials and members of civil society.

The province’s first police station for women will solve the problems of women under one roof and will play an important part in their empowerment, the IGP Balochistan then said.