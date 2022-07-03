British Grand Prix starts with scary crash, Guanyu Zhou’s car tumbles

Sunday’s British Grand Prix in Formula One saw a horror crash as Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou’s car tumbled before hitting fence.

Chinese national Zhou rolled over after Mercedes’ George Russell collided him in the first corner. Then Zhou hit the fence.

“Following a crash at the start of the British Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu is conscious and now at the circuit’s medical centre to undergo evaluation,” Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN said on Twitter.

Williams’ Alexander Albon was also involved in the accident.

“Following an incident at the start of the race Alex Albon and Zhou Guanyu have been taken to the medical centre. Both drivers are conscious and continue to be evaluated,” the F1 said.

The race was red flagged, which means it was stopped. But then it was restarted.