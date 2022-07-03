CTD kills three alleged terrorists in Balochistan

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday gunned down at least three alleged terrorists were killed in an operation in Balochistan’s Mastung area.

According to sources, on a tip off the presence of terrorists in a compound, CTD carried out an operation in Mastung’s Ganj Kasturi area. As soon as the CTD personnel reached there, the alleged terrorists opened fire.

In an exchange of fire, three alleged terrorists were killed on the spot, while, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Sources further said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The slain terrorists were involved in extremist activities, kidnappings for ransom and targeted killings.

The bodies of the terrorists have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.