Dutch cyclist Jakobsen wins 2nd stage of Tour de France

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl cycling team’s Dutch athlete Fabio Jakobsen won the 2022 Tour de France’s second stage in Denmark on Saturday.

Jakobsen, 25, was victorious in the 202.2-kilometer stage (125.6-mile) from Roskilde to Nyborg, ending it in 4 hours, 34 minutes, and 34 seconds.

Jumbo-Visma team’s Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert was second, while Trek-Segafredo’s Danish athlete Mads Pedersen came third.

The 182-kilometer-long (113 miles) third stage will also be held in Denmark and will be run between Vejle and Sonderborg on Sunday.

Following the third stage, teams will travel from Denmark to the French city of Dunkirk near the Belgian border on Monday.

This year’s tour includes 21 stages, and the major cycling contest will end in Paris’ Champs Elysees on July 24.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​