Govt Provided Security to Imran Amid Threats: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that the federal government has provided security to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan amid threats.

Talking to media he said that Imran Khan and other PTI members have been provided security amid threats during the ongoing PTI’s power show at Parade Ground, Islamabad.

Rana Sanaullah further said that security has been beefed up for the PTI’s Jalsa, adding that arrangements have been made to deal with any untoward situation.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is violating the agreement inked with the government,” the federal minister said, adding that the party was only allowed to do jalsa, not rallies.

He warned that cases would be registered against the violation of the agreement. “Only 2,000 to 3, 0000 people from Rawalpindi have participated in the PTI’s Jalsa,” he claimed.