News Desk

Hassan Ali thanks wife Samyah for ‘surprise’ birthday party

Pakistan cricket team pacer Hassan Ali celebrated his birthday on July 2, Saturday, and thanked his wife Samyah Khan and his friends for giving him a surprise birthday party.

Taking to Twitter, he shared pictures of himself from the birthday bash and wrote, “Thank you all so much, for all the lovely birthday wishes over calls, texts, statuses, Facebook, insta, Twitter, and social assets.”

He further said, “I am truly grateful to have you all in my life,” adding, “Loved the surprise from my lovely wife Samyah.”

He also wished everyone saying, “Stay well everyone.”

Samyah took to Instagram and shared pictures of the birthday celebrations and wished her husband saying, “You’re the light of my life. You’re everything to me. Happy birthday hubby.”

Earlier, several Pakistan cricketers including Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Imam ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Shanawaz Dahani and others wished the cricketer on his birthday.

The Pakistani pacer has played nine Tests, 60 ODIs, and 49 T20I matches. He has amassed 225 wickets in international cricket. While he became the Player of the Tournament in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Ali is also the fastest player to take 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan.

