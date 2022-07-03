News Desk

Heavy rainfall, urban flooding expected in Karachi from Sunday

Karachi is set to experience heavy rainfall from Sunday as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast moderate to heavy rains in Karachi from Sunday afternoon or evening under the influence of a strong monsoon system.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the MET department has warned of urban flooding in the low-lying areas of the city.

Opposition leader Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the government of Sindh did not clean more than 500 small drains of the city and due to the waste material stuck in the drains, they are badly blocked.

He further said despite the fear of urban flooding, the government did not do anything.

He went on to say that the institutes who are supposed to work regarding flood issues are not operational. Haleem Adil added that Sindh government is famous for its corruption in the past as the government has been named in several cases regarding Machar Dani and Ration in the past.

Haleem Adil further lamented that the Sindh government did corruption on Zakkat money and are not concerned about the problems of people.

He urged the government to take necessary actions to prevent the damage.

