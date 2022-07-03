News Desk

Hot, humid weather expected in most districts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Kashmir, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, lower Sindh and northeast Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-eight degree centigrade, Murree seventeen, Lahore and Karachi thirty, Peshawar thirty-one, Quetta twenty-six, Gilgit twenty-two and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thundershower in Jammu.

 

