Humanitarian assistance, free medical camp for Afghan quake affectees

A truck carrying 7.4 tons of humanitarian aid for the earthquake-affected people of Afghanistan by the Fatih Foundation on Sunday crossed Ghulam Khan’s border under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) arrangements.

The relief assistance included food items, tents, clothes, bedding, etc. Two volunteers of the Fatih Foundation also accompanied the aid truck to carry out relief activities.

Meanwhile, a free medical camp was set up in Paktika province, Afghanistan by Alkhidmat Foundation under the PACF arrangements.

The medical teams were providing all possible medical support to the quake-affected Afghans.