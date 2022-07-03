IMF agreement demands ‘zero subsidy’, says Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the incumbent government raised the petroleum prices due to the PTI government’s agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and according to the agreement, the subsidy should be ‘zero’.

Addressing a function to distribute checks among the beneficiaries of the Labor Department in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that the issue of bad governance would now be eliminated; adding that the common man was facing hardships in inflation but the coalition government will hold the inflation.

While explaining the current petroleum prices hike, Rana Sana said that the coalition government protected the country from bankruptcy, and we had to raise the price of petrol to reduce the subsidy.

“There was a danger of the country going bankrupt if we went to the polls,” he added.

Rebuking the PTI government, he said that the IMF agreement was signed by former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and they took the wrong decisions intentionally to trap the government, adding that only revenge was taken by Imran Khan. According to the PTI agreement with IMF, there should be zero subsidies, he said.