Islamabad: Govt suspends markets closure until Eid-ul-Azha

The federal government has announced the suspension of the market closure policy keeping the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha in mind.

According to details, the market closure policy has been suspended in the capital territory until July 10, 2022. The decision has been made keeping Eid shopping and festivities in mind.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the market closure policy to shut at 10 pm will be restored from July 10, 2022. The decision has been made keeping public benefit in mind, it added.

Action will be taken against people violating the closure policy after July 10, 2022, the notification added.

Earlier on July 2, Punjab chief minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz lifted timing restrictions in the province on businesses ahead of Eidul Adha.

In a statement, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said markets across the province can now remain open even after 9 pm. There would be no time restriction on the businesses until Chand Raat.

He said that decision has been taken to facilitate the masses and business community ahead of Eidul Adha.

It may be noted that the Punjab government, earlier, limited the operational hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants as part of an energy conservation drive.

