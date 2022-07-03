Monsoon System in Sindh, Balochistan Weakened in Intensity: PMD

Met office in an update over weather said that the current monsoon system in Sindh and Balochistan has weakened in its intensity, as its core has shifted to south, southwest of Karachi in Arabian Sea.

However, it may give rain, wind and thundershower at scattered places in Sindh including Karachi, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Dadu with few heavy falls, from this
evening or night to Wednesday, according to the weather report.

The monsoon system will also bring rainfall in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan and Panjgur from today.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier said that a monsoon system persists over the Arabian Sea, Eastern Sindh and adjoining Rajasthan, will likely to bring wind or thunderstorm with rainfall this evening or night.

The weather system is expected to become stronger in coming days and will prevail till 5th July.

