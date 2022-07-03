New Franchise Added to Kashmir Premiere League

PCB has added one new franchise to the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the season 2 of KPL would have seven instead of six teams.

According to details, PCB has issued to no objection certificate (NOC) for the inclusion of one new franchise to the KPL.

The new franchise added to the league would be Jammu Jaanbaaz.

The draft for season 2 of the league would be held after Eid-ul-Azha.

Only six teams had participated in the inaugural season of the Kashmir Premier League including Rawlakot Hawks, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions and Overseas warriors.

The first season of the KPL was won by Rawlakot Hawks while Muzaffarabad Tigers were the runners-up.

Mirpur Royals had finished in the third spot while the Overseas Warriors finished fourth.

Left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan was the top scorer of the tournament with 296 runs, while Salman Irshad got the highest (16) wickets.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 8,528

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More