Pakistan reports 650 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 650 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 16,755 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 650 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.88 percent.

Meanwhile, 138 patients are in critical condition.

