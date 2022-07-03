News Desk

PM reviews law, order situation in Punjab

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore on Sunday, on the law and order situation in Punjab.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the law and order situation in the province.

The Prime Minister directed the police officials not to allow any kind of pressure to hinder them from discharging their professional responsibilities and ensure the safety of the lives and property of people.

He assured that substantial funds would be provided to police to enhance their capacity to deal with the modern challenges.

The Prime Minister said poor performance and sluggishness will not be tolerated.

