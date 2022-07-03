 PPP Leader Receives Critical Wounds in Larkana Firing

A local Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader sustained injuries after unidentified men opened fire at his guest house in Larkana.

According to police, the incident occurred owing to a dispute between two rival gangs of the Jatoi community in a Larkana village.

“The suspects opened fire on the guest house of PPP leader Amir Zeb Jatoi, resulting in the immediate death of his guard and serious injuries to him,” they said.

The PPP leader has been shifted to hospital where doctors have declared him to be in a critical condition, the police said, adding that the suspects fled the crime scene and police have launched a search operation to nab them.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently concluded local government elections in 14 districts of the Sindh province were also marred by violence.

At one of the polling stations in Sukkur, the polling was postponed after a shooting at the station kills one and leaves three injured.

According to details, local body elections in Sukkur have been postponed after a shooting incident at the polling station Allah Jurio Jagirani.

The district monitoring officer has issued a notification postponing the elections.

One person had been reported dead and at least three were injured after a group of men attacked the polling station.