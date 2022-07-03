News Desk

Punjab CM election: Elahi urges to follow court’s order with good intention

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that it is the responsibility of all to abide by the court decision with good intention, ensuring impartiality and transparency in the election of the Punjab Chief Minister.

In a video message, Pervaiz said that the assembly session will be held following all the orders of the apex court, adding that it is the responsibility of all to accept the decision and implement it in good faith; all parties including PTI, PML-N, and PML-N would be responsible for any misconduct.

“The government machinery and political parties will refrain from interfering in administrative matters,” he added.

The PA speaker said that impartiality and transparency would be ensured in the election of the Chief Minister and Hamza Shahbaz also assured the apex court that he too would complete the by-election process impartially and transparently in the light of the decision.

“No development scheme or funds would be given in the by-election constituencies. If any tender is held, the government must abolish it immediately in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court,” Elahi further said.

