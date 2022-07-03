News Desk

Punjab CM lifts ban on closure of markets at 9 PM

Punjab chief minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday lifted timing restrictions in the province on businesses ahead of Eidul Adha.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said markets across the province can now remain open even after 9pm. There would be no time restriction on the businesses until Chand Raat.

He said that the decision will be applicable across Punjab from today and the 9 pm closure ban will not be applicable on the markets and the bazaars till chand raat.

The CM maintained that the Punjab government took this decision for the facilitation of the trader community and the masses adding that this decision of the Punjab government would bring ease in doing business and shopping across the province.

