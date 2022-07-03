Saad Rafique Briefs PM on Reforms

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him over the reforms process in railways and aviation sectors.

During the meeting, the political situation in the country was discussed.

The prime minister was further apprised that implementation of Covid related standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being ensured during travelling in railways and airlines and especially on the occasion of Eid.

