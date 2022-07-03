Shehbaz govt spread chaos in country: Farrukh Habib

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spread chaos in the country as he came into power.

Farrukh Habib criticized the incumbent government saying that they made personal attacks on Imran Khan. People fully support PTI Chairman. The public wants to see Pakistan as a sovereign state led by a fearless leader. The coalition government has failed miserably. Immediate elections are the only way to move the country towards stability, he added.

He further said PTI will win the by-elections and will not allow the opponents to rig. The public will respond to any attempt at rigging.

The PTI leader also mentioned that the supply of gas to the textile industry has been suspended. He said thieves are being relieved and people are being harmed under Shehbaz’s government.

The coalition government has increased the prices of petroleum products at a historic rate. “Shehbaz Sharif’s mismanagement and incompetence have been exposed,” said Farrukh Habib.