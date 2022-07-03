News Desk

Sindh govt to launch heavy-handed crackdown on wheat hoarders

The Sindh government decided on Sunday (today) to launch a heavy-handed crackdown on the hoarders after reports of wheat hoarding in different areas of the province.

According to the official sources, there were reports of wheat hoarding in Khairpur, Ghotki, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, and Qambar following which the Sindh government has decided to launch a vigorous crackdown on the hoarders.

For the purpose, the services of the additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) of six districts have been handed over temporarily to the Food Department.

The additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) and the assistant commissioners (ACs) of the six districts will work under the Food Department secretary.

Khairpur ADC Iqbal Hussain Jandan, Sukkur ADC Gul Beg Majidano, Larkana ADC Muhammad Ali Gopang, and Ghotki AC Imtiaz Mohsin are among the officers whose services have been handed over to the Food Department.

