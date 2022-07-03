News Desk

Sindh LG Polls: Final lists of candidates for phase 2 on display

The final lists of the candidates for the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh have been displayed.

The lists of candidates in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions for local council elections have been displayed.

The Election Commission had earlier announced the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, to be held on July 24.

In seven districts of Karachi, election of chairmen and vice chairmen of 246 union councils will be held.

Moreover, the candidates of political parties and independents will contest for 984 seats of ward Councilors.

In second phase of LG Polls in Sindh 9,150 candidates are contesting for local councils seats.

More than 30 million ballot papers will printed for the election in 16 districts, and the printing has been started from today.

The election commission will set up 5003 polling stations, and 8.4 million voters will exercise their right to vote in second phase of the local government election.

