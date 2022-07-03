Anadolu

UN chief urges Libyans to avoid violence, maintain stability

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Libyans to avoid violence and maintain stability in Libya, according to a statement by his spokesperson.

“The Secretary-General is following with concern the demonstrations that were held in several cities in Libya, including Tripoli, Tobruk, and Benghazi,” Stephane Dujarric said in the statement released late Saturday.

The UN chief called on protesters “to avoid acts of violence and on the security forces to exercise utmost restraint,” he added.

According to the statement, Guterres also urged Libyan actors to “come together to overcome the continued political deadlock”, which is negatively “deepening division” and impacting the country’s economy.

On Friday, protesters stormed the premises of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives (parliament) and set it on fire amid protests in several Libyan cities calling for the abolition of legislative and executive bodies and holding elections as soon as possible.

Libya has been plagued by turmoil and divisions since the 2011 ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

UN-sponsored talks between Libyan rivals to agree on a constitutional framework for holding the long-awaited elections have been deadlocked.

Libyans are still waiting for elections to take place in hopes that the vote will contribute to ending years of armed conflict in the oil-rich country.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Ukraine retreats from key city in major Russian gain

International

1.7 million locked down in China’s Anhui province

International

3 killed in Copenhagen mall shooting, 22-year-old suspect arrested

International

Qatar, US discuss efforts to revive Iran nuclear deal

International

12 bodies found after South China Sea typhoon shipwreck

International

Ukraine not expecting any move from NATO on Kviy’s membership

International

Hundreds of anti-coup protesters in Sudan defy security forces

International

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

International

Shelling kills ‘many’ in Ukraine’s Sloviansk: Mayor

International

Sydney floods: Tens of thousands told to evacuate

1 of 2,838

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More