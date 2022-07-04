1,650 heart patients provided free treatment, medicines at CGH free medical camps

RAWALPINDI – Cantonment General Hospital (CGH), organizing five free medical camps for heart patients has provided free medicines and treatment to over 1,650.

According to RCB spokesman, Administrator CGH Brig. ® Hassan Ibraheem and Deputy Administrator Dr Attique ud Din, doctors and paramedical staff were also present at free medical camps.

Renowned Cardiologist Dr Hamdan Waqas and his team, here the other day, checked up over 250 patients and provided free medicines. Several medical tests of a large number of the patients were also conducted. He informed that CGH had organised five free medical camps in which over 1,650 patients were checked up and provided free medicines.

The residents of Cantonment areas have appreciated the role of President Cantonment Board Brig.

Salman Nazar, Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, doctors, staff and administration of CGH and RCB for organizing free medical camps and providing free medicines and treatment to the heart patients.