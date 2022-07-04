APP

ANF foils 2 smuggling bids

Rawalpindi – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations on Sunday and managed to foil two bids to smuggle heroin abroad, recovering over 5kg heroin besides netting three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted an operation at entry gate of Islamabad International Airport and foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad. ANF managed to recover 2,600 grams heroin and netted three accused namely Jorge Masih with 2,600 grams heroin which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag. On the pointation of the arrested accused, two other persons namely Ilyas Masih and Rizwan Masih were also sent behind the bars who confessed to smuggling heroin abroad in the past.

In another operation, ANF Islamabad and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at an office of a private courier company in Islamabad and foiled a bid to smuggle 2,770 grams heroin to the United Kingdom through courier service.

Heroin was tactfully concealed in ladies suits and the parcel was booked by a person namely Liaquat Ali, resident of Sialkot for Tariq Mehmood at UK address.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 2,966

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More