Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan govt to establish sport complex for PWDs

QUETTA – The Balochistan government is planning to establish sport complex for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the provincial capital to provide an opportunity to exhibit their hidden talent and engage them in healthy activities.

The government has allocated Rs. 100 million for the establishment of sports complex in Quetta, an official of Balochistan government told media. The Sports and Youth Affairs department would also provide training to the PWDs to bring their talent on spotlight and provide them healthy environment.

The official said that in order to bring country level games in Quetta, the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium to provide world class sports facilities to the youth. He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities. He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said that the government had allocated Rs 100 million for the construction of rehabilitation centre for the mentally ailing persons.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 1,442

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More