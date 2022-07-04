Staff Reporter

Body of missing boy found floating in sewage tank

LARKANA -Body of a teenage boy, who was reported to police as missing after he went out for Friday prayers in Allahabad locality, was found floating in a sewage disposal tank near Rind Colony on Sunday. Police led by DSP Asad Bhatti removed the body identified as Asghar Ali Kharl, 16, to Chandka Medical College Hospital. The victim’s father Anwar Kharal told reporters at the hospital that they filed a missing report with police after his son did not return home after he went out for Juma prayers. They told police that they suspected people residing in a rented house in the neighbourhood might have detained the boy over a petty dispute involving children’s fight, he said. Police raided the suspects’ house but found it empty as the inmates had already left it for unknown destination. Police conducted another raid on the suspects’ house after the boy’s body was found floating in the tank only to find it empty yet again. The DSP said that police were waiting for findings of the post mortem to find a clue to the murder. The body was handed over to relatives after post mortem.

