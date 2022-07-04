News Desk

Bushra Bibi leading campaign against country’s institutions: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the presser of PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari has confirmed that former first lady Bushra Bibi was the mastermind of the campaign against the institutions.

In a statement on Monday, she said they admitted in their press conference that the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading a campaign against the country’s institutions.

The Minister said Bushra Bibi is using such tactics to hide her corruption cases.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the former first lady is behind abusive language and a campaign to link political opponents with treason.

