Staff Reporter

Cleaning of Nullahs in different areas of city underway

HYDERABAD -On the directives and under supervision of Deputy Commissioner /Director General HDA Fuad Ghafoor Soomro cleanliness drive of nllahs was being carried out in the district by using heavy machinery ahead of likely monsoon rain spell. According to details, a cleanliness drive was being carried out in different areas of the city including rain nullah near old Nishat cinema (Memon Hospital),Hali road Latifabad and wadhu wah Qasimabad National Highway. Meanwhile nullah cleaning work was being carried out in underground nullah through heavy machinery while repairing of non functional pumping stations was also underway so that people could be protected from any mishap during monsoon rainfall. On other hand civic agencies have completed cleaning work of nullah in Tulsi das, main road wadhu wah, Latifabad unit 12 sattar Shah.

