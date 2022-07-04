Court Extends Moonis’ Bail till July 14

A local court in Lahore has extended the interim bail of PML-Q leader and member of National Assembly Moonis Elahi till July 14 in Rs24 billion money laundering case.

The Punjab banking crime court Judge Muhammad Aslam Gondal on Monday heard the bail applications of MNA Moonis Elahi, Muhammad Khan and Wajid Khan Bhatti.

Moonis appeared before the court and submitted his documents.

The Federal Investigation Agency registered Rs24 billion money laundering case against Moonis and others.

The FIA accused Moonis of laundering money through his sugar business.

During the hearing, the judge asked the investigation officer to complete his investigation and submit his report at the earliest. He chided the IO for wasting time.

The investigation officer told the court that he had sought record from various people after which the investigation would be completed.

He said that 47% investigation was completed.

While directing the IO to complete investigation by the next hearing date, he put off the case till July 14.

On the other hand, Moonis while talking to media outside the courtroom said that the PML-Q was fully prepared for the upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

He said the party was running its electioneering and things were pretty good.

When a journalist asked him whether Pervaiz Elahi would become chief minister of Punjab, he replied affirmatively by saying ‘In Sha Allah yes’.