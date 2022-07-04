APP

DCs directed to implement FATF directives

peshawar

 

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) for implementation of the directives given by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to prevent illegal money transactions and eradicate money laundering.

The Commissioner issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding FATF and Terror Financing which was attended by all DCs of the division besides deputy collectors of custom and FBR, and concerned officers of KP industries and minerals departments.

The meeting discussed and reviewed all steps taken for prevention of terror financing and participants were informed about implementation of FATF policy besides eradication of sale and purchase of properties.

It was informed that the province should fulfil all its responsibilities as early as the next FATF’s meeting for which the commissioner has prepared a comprehensive plan that was in its final phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Khan Mehsud sought a daily performance report and directed all the quarters concerned to implement decisions taken in the meeting at all cost.

 

