Denise Van Outen cuts glamorous figure in colourful cardigan and denim mini skirt

LONDON – Denise Van Outen wowed in a denim mini skirt and an equally bright cardigan as she flocked to London’s Hyde Park to watch Adele play the second of her BST Festival concerts on Saturday night. Presenter Denise, 48, looked sensational for the event as she donned a multicoloured Gucci cardigan which she teamed with a leggy denim mini skirt. Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, 41, opted to keep things casual for the gig, donning a green camouflage jumper and cream trousers. Denise looked in great spirits as she grinned cheerfully for snaps, with her happiness no doubt helped by her relationship with her new man Jimmy Barba.The TV star added height to her frame with black ankle boots, while she further accessorised her festival look with a black YSL handbag and dark shades.

She allowed her blonde locks to fall loosely over her shoulders, diva added to her outfit with a silver necklace. The ladies were in good spirits as also attending the gig was actor Idris Elba and his daughter Isan, 20.

 

