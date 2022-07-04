News Desk

ECP cancels appointments, transfers in NAB

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday canceled appointments and transfers in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The ECP taking action on the appointments and transfers of DG NAB in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, issued instructions to the District Monitoring Officers to immediately cancel the orders of appointments and transfers.

On the other hand, the ECP in PP-125 Jhang issued notices to the Assistant Chief Minister for Political Affairs for violating the code of conduct, and District Monitoring Officer Lahore fined candidate Rana Ahsan Rs 45,000 for violating the code of conduct.

A notice was also issued to Punjab Chief Minister for Political Affairs Rabia Farooqi for violating the code of conduct because Rabia Farooqi visited the constituency in PP-125 Jhang and used government resources. The District Monitoring Officer summoned Rabia Farooqi on July 5 for clarification.

