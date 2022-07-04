ECP Terms Inquiry Report on Unrest during NA 240 By-Polls as Unsatisfactory

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday declared the inquiry report pertaining to unrest during the by-election in NA 240 as unsatisfactory.

A five-member bench of ECP headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) conducted the hearing on the matter. In the hearing, the Regional Election Commissioner submitted an inquiry report on NA-240 which stated that police failed to control the groups, and the presiding officer was also confused, adding that the person who returned the stolen ballot papers is unknown.

The CEC remarked that the real task was to find out who brought back the ballot papers. The Election Commission termed the inquiry report as unsatisfactory and directed to seek clarification from the head of the inquiry committee on the report.

CEC further directed to take legal action against the presiding officer and also to make DROs and ROs OSDs immediately.

In addition, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal has been summoned for the next hearing. The Election Commission has also issued a warning to IG Sindh.