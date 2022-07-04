EPA monitors 44 factories, marble processing units from June 27 to July 1

Peshawar – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has monitored a total of 44 factories and marble processing units across the province and issued 26 Environmental Protection Orders during last week.

In a weekly report issued by EPA Office here on Sunday, a total of 20 notices for hearing and ad-interim orders were issued and one unit was sealed during June 27th to July 1st.

Similarly, eight hearings were conducted while one project public hearing was also conducted and eight environmental approvals were issued. The numbers of disposed off proceedings were three out of a total 48 Environmental Protection Tribunals (EPTS).

A total of 11 public complaints out of 23 lodged in the citizen portal were resolved while five cases in Peshawar High Court pertaining to environmental issues were pending, the report said.