Gang of Katcha area bandits nabbed in defence robberies

KARACHI – South Police has arrested a gang of five most wanted bandits of katcha area, for robberies in Karachi’s DHA on Sunday. South SSP (Investigation) Dr Mohammed Imran Khan has said that the accused had committed dozens of burglaries in bungalows of the city’s posh Defence area. “Police has recovered millions of rupees’ stolen valuables from the accused,” SSP Dr Imran said. The police officer named the accused as Sakhawat Gopang, Abid Indhar, Shehbaz Khan, Kamran and Imran. “The accused were involved in robberies in Defence bungalows for last three years,” SSP said. “The arrested men belong to the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab,” he further said. “They were used to work as cook, driver and gardener thus collecting information about the bungalows in the neighborhood,” police official said. “After committing crime, they used to return to their jobs,” Dr Imran said. He said, police has recovered stolen jewelry, precious watches and other valuables from their possession.