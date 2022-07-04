News Desk

Gold price declines by Rs300 to Rs141,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs141,700 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs257 and was sold at Rs121,228 against its sale at Rs121,485 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs111,125 against its sale at Rs111,361, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1707 against its sale at $1811, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PSX loses 282.16 points to close at 41,348.19 points

Business

Paymob, NIFT sign agreement to enable digital payments in Pakistan

Business

TCL launches C-Series of LED TVs with groundbreaking technology

Business

CMEC to commission first unit of 1,263 MW thermal power plant on 6th

Business

American multinationals grapple with soaring dollar

Business

FPCCI for raising forest cover up to 25pc to boost furniture sector

Business

Plastic material export witnesses 42.30pc increase during last 11 months

Business

Rs113.899 billion to be spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

Business

Wapda new projects to provide 35,000 jobs

Business

FPCCI UBG urges to exempt industrial sector from gas, power load-shedding

1 of 2,261

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More