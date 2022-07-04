Gold price declines by Rs300 to Rs141,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs141,700 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs257 and was sold at Rs121,228 against its sale at Rs121,485 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs111,125 against its sale at Rs111,361, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1707 against its sale at $1811, the association reported.