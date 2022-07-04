Hajj Subsidy Amount to Be Returned to Hajj Pilgrims

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor says the Hajj subsidy amount approved by the Federal Cabinet, will be returned to Hajj Pilgrims on their arrival to Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting at Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah on Sunday, he said the government has transferred the subsidy amount to the account of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed about Hajj arrangements at Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat.

The Minister directed the Hajj Mission Makkah to ensure timely resolution of complaints and problems of Pakistani pilgrims at Mashair during Hajj rituals.

The minister also visited different wings of main control office and Medical Hajj Mission Hospital in Makkah. He enquired about facilitates being provided to pilgrims by the mission.

Later, talking to Radio Pakistan’s special correspondent Ijaz Hussain, he confirmed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has received the subsidy amount and all pilgrims will be given the same after their arrival to the homeland.