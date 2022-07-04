News Desk

Imran Khan to address 16 political rallies from July 7-15

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was all-set to retain 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly, the party on Monday issued a schedule of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s whirlwind tour to Punjab to further accelerate the ongoing election campaign for the by-polls.

According to the schedule, Imran Khan will launch a marathon election campaign on July 7 and he would be addressed 16 public rallies from July 7-15, 2022.

On July 7, Imran Khan would kick off the election campaign and would address meetings in PP-158 Lahore in the constituency of PTI candidate Akram Usman. He would then address party workers in PP-140 Sheikhupura.
On July 8, he would address public gatherings in PP-83 Khushab and PP-7 Rawalpindi. On July 9, he would address meetings at PP 125 Hazari Jhang and PP-202 Sahiwal. On July 11, he would address PP-224 and PP-228 Lodhran, PP-272 and PP-273 Muzaffargarh, and PP-237 Bahawalnagar.

Similarly, on July 12, PTI Chairman would address rallies in PP-90 Bakkar and PP-282 Layyah. Likewise, on July 13, Imran Khan would campaign in PP-127 Jhang as well as in PP-97 Faisalabad. On July 14, Imran Khan would address public gatherings in PP-217 Multan and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

As per the schedule, on July 15, PTI Chairman would visit Lahore and address rallies in three constituencies of PP-167, 168, and 170.

