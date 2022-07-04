Imran’s political career going to end in country: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday taking a dig at the PTI chairman said that Imran Khan is the biggest enemy of Punjab’s development but his political career is going to an end soon from the whole country, and on July 17 we have to win a battle for Punjab’s development.

Addressing a rally in PP-170 Lahore ahead of the by-election, she said that Punjab CM has given historic electricity bill relief today to the poor people who had been suffering for the last four years due to PTI’s incompetent policies but now the PML-N government will provide relief to all the people without any favor.

Talking about the current petroleum prices hike, she that the incumbent government increased the prices of petrol and diesel with a heavy heart, adding that due to the IMF agreement we were left with no choice because the country was on verge of bankruptcy due to the PTI government agreement with IMF.

She went on to say that Imran Khan used to speak against US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu but now he is sending messages to him for forgiveness, adding that the PTI chairman sent his official person to Lu and asked him to forgive his party.

“Imran Khan led a group who looted Punjab but on July 17 his political career is going to an end and PML-N will work day and night to get the people out from trouble,” Maryam said.

She further said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will steer the country out of the crisis, adding that the government will decrease the price of petroleum products once the prices came down in the international market.