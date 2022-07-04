KP Govt Allocates over Rs47b for Rehabilitation of Highways

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated more than forty-seven billion rupees for rehabilitation and construction of highways in the province.

According to a spokesman of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, about ten billion rupees have been allocated for dualisation of Bannu-Miran Shah-Ghulam Khan road to expedite trade activities in the area.

Similarly, two point three billion rupees have been earmarked for improvement of Krappa-Shakardara road while seven billion rupees for roads in Dir district.

The spokesman said three point five billion rupees will be spent on Havelian-Damthor bypass road in Abbottabad.

