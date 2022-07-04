Laptop scheme to be resumed: Hamza

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday said that the CM’s Laptop Scheme will start again under which talented students will get free laptops to help them with their education.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that all available resources were being utilised to give relief to the common man. “We are not afraid of difficulties and will overcome all the problems with the support of public,” he added.

Hamza said that Rs200 billion subsidy was being provided to the people in light of current wave of price hike, adding that free medicines are also available in Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) and District Headquarter (DHQ) hospitals. Immediate steps were being taken to provide free medicines to the cancer patients, he added.

He said that practical steps were being taken to improve OPDs of the government hospitals, saying that district price control committees were functional and law and order situation will also improve due to revival of Safe City cameras.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF

WOMAN’S MOLESTATION

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday took notice of a molestation incident with a woman in a bus near Rajanpur and sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The chief minister ordered to take stern legal action against the arrested accused and directed to provide justice to the affected woman at any cost. He termed such incident as highly intolerable, saying the accused deserves strict punishment according to law.

HAMZA GRIEVED AT LOSS OF LIVES IN SHERANI AREA

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling down of a bus in a gorge near Sherani.

In his condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathy to the heirs of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons. “All sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families and it shares their grief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the assembly’s session for chief minister’s elections will be held as per the Supreme Court’s directives, local media reported.

In a video message, he said that it was everyone’s responsibility to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict with good intentions. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have the responsibility to follow the top court’s directives. “It will be a good and friendly environment in the assembly and an impartial and transparent election for the chief minister will be ensured. Hamza Shahbaz had also given assurance to the top court,”

The speaker said that Hamza Shahbaz gave assurance to complete the by-election process in Punjab in a transparent way. He asked the provincial government to enforce the apex court’s decision regarding the transfers and postings. “As per the court directives, the institutions will not be allowed to be used against the political rivals. Development schemes or funds will not be given to the constituencies where by-elections are being held.”

The speaker said: “It is the government’s duty to end tenders and ministers and advisers must ensure full implementation of the election code. The government machinery and political parties should refrain from interference in the administrative affairs.” He said that the assembly officers will perform duties in accordance with the regulations.