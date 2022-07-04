Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 service at Yazman

BAHAWALPUR – Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema inaugurated the newly constructed station of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 at Yazman here on Sunday.

The construction has been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 16.8 million. MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Chaudhry Wali Dad Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, in-charge Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, political and social leaders, and people of the area were present in large numbers on the occasion.

Federal Minister said that the establishment of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 will provide excellent emergency facilities to the people of Yazman Tehsil.

He said that the scope of Rescue 1122 would be further expanded and this facility would be extended to more areas.

He said that more ambulances would be provided to Rescue 1122 Yazman station and motorbike ambulances would also be provided soon.

Federal Minister said that development projects were being completed in Yazman so that the people of the area could benefit from them. He said that a two-lane road has been constructed from Bahawalpur to Yazman.

Similarly, construction of roads and other development schemes are being completed in Yazman Tehsil so that the people of the area can get relief.

DPO holds open court

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has listened to people and received their complaints at an open court held at his office here.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Ahsan Sadique, a khuli katchehri was held at DPO Bahawalpur Office.

People visiting the katchehri informed the DPO about the difficulties they faced during proceedings into their applications and FIRs lodged with different police stations. The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to accelerate the pace of investigation being conducted into cases and also urged the police officials to facilitate visitors and applicants.

Derawar police arrest drug peddler

The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 25 litres liquor from his possession from an area lying within jurisdiction of Derawar police station.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, following a tip-off, a police team of Derawar police station raided a den and arrested an alleged drug pusher identified as Irfan.

Derawar police recovered 25 litres of liquor from the arrested accused and have registered a case against him.

Proceedings into Uch Sharif case underway: DPO

District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has said that proceedings into Uch Sharif alleged rape attempt case was underway.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur said that a woman had filed application with Uch Sharif Police Station, in which she alleged a boy of attempting to rape her daughter. “On the application of the woman, an FIR has been lodged against the boy”, the DPO added.

The police had approached the Judicial Magistrate to get permission from him for conducting medical examination of the boy to ascertain his age, he said, adding that all legal requirements would be fulfilled.