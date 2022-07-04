Minister lauds sanitation work in merged districts

PESHAWAR – KP Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that staff of LG Department was working dedicatedly for providing best facilities of sanitation, hygiene and water supply in all cities of the merged districts.

Talking to two delegations of North and South Waziristan tribal leaders, he said that additional funds would be provided soon to further improve municipal facilities in all tribal belts.

Regarding end of the health card system, Gandapur urged the government to restore the facility for tribal people.