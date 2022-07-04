Multan to get another bridge to reduce traffic burden

MULTAN – National Highways Authority (NHA) will construct carriage way at Head Muhammadwala with an aim to reduce traffic pressure at the existing bridge.

According to the official sources, the decision was made after assessment of increasing traffic pressure on the existing bridge at Head Muhammadwala, situated over River Chenab. The experts have been instructed to make feasibility report as early as possible so that the work could be initiated. Initially, funds worth Rs. 12.690 millions have been earmarked for preparation of the feasibility report. The existing Head Muhammad Wala Bridge was constructed during PPP regime led by former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Rickshaw Drivers Union for separate utility store for them

Multan chapter of the Aman Rickshaw Drivers Union, Punjab on Sunday appealed the government to establish separate utility store for rickshaw drivers in the city. Central President of the union Muhammad Saeed in a statement, urged the incumbent government to set up a utility store dedicated to the rickshaw drivers. Rickshaw drivers were the most-affected segment of society from the rising wave of inflation, he said, adding that they were unable to purchase expensive flour, ghee, sugar and other commodities.

He also called for reduction in prices of LPG as it would surely facilitate the rickshaw drivers. He added that the passengers resist in paying due fares and it was creating huge problem for rickshaw drivers.

455 citizens served notices for throwing debris in streets

As many as 455 citizens were served notices for throwing debris in street and causing inconvenience for other road users. Multan Waste Management Company, after monitoring of six months, issued data of the citizens, who used to throw debris continuously in streets. The citizens were served notices and were warned of strict action in case of failure to follow the instructions of lifting the debris. According to the data issued, residents of Manzoorabad area ranked on top for throwing debris in streets as 221 citizens were identified. Similarly, 96 citizens near Nishtar hospital and 49 citizens were traced in Chowk Shaheedan.

Anti-dengue spray to be carried out around Imam Bargahs, Majalis sites

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Syed Ali Mehdi formed special teams to carry out anti dengue spray in different Imam Bargahs and other Majalish places, ahead of Mohrram ul Haram, here on Sunday.

A delegation of mourners led by Khawar Shafqat Bhutta met the CEO Dr Mehdi and informed about different problems faced by the mourners. The CEO of Health assured the delegation that their issues related to health department would be resolved on priority basis.

He stated that special staff with medical equipment and ambulances would be deputed at different recommended locations. Similarly, Rescue 1122 will also assist in making arrangements related to medical treatment.