Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday nominated Mahmood Moulvi as a candidate for NA-245 by-elections.

It is pertinent to mention that the seat fell vacant after the demise of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, PTI provincial president Ali Zaidi announced that Mahmood Maulvi would be the PTI candidate from NA-245, adding that he has been active in PTI for many years.