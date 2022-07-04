NADRA invites political parties for briefing on electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD – In a significant move, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik has invited representatives of 150 political parties to the authority’s headquarters for interactive sessions on the national registry’s ongoing technical support to Election Commission in preparation of final electoral rolls for next general elections.

Chairman National Database & Registration Authority has written a letter to heads of all political parties to nominate representatives for putting forward the queries and concerns in interactive sessions.

Well-placed sources privy to the development said chairman NADRA ran this idea by Chief Election Commissioner, who supported this initiative of Malik. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will also send its representative in these sessions as well.

“To achieve greater levels of transparency, NADRA intends to open its doors for all political parties. A full day dedicated session is planned for each political party interested in participating,” identical letters written to political parties read. “During these sessions, NADRA will also respond to specific queries and concerns if raised by political stakeholders.”

The letter to the political parties, while highlighting the importance of the electoral process, invites political parties to an “open house session on electoral rolls” to elaborate the role of NADRA in the process.

The parties have been asked to convey their convenient date and list of participants enabling the authority to make requisite arrangements to conduct interactive sessions after Eidul Azha.

It says that NADRA has been assisting ECP since 2011 for preparation of computerised electoral rolls as per its request. It says that the main concept behind the collaboration between ECP and NADRA was to ensure preparation of electoral rolls on the basis of “One Identity, One Person – One Vote” with maximum exclusion of errors.

So far, multiple general elections, local bodies elections (LBEs) and bye-elections had been conducted on these electoral rolls. The current LBEs and bye-elections are being conducted on electoral rolls prepared in 2017, however preparation of final electoral rolls that would be used in 2023 general elections is underway, the letter reads.

“NADRA’s role in this collaboration is limited to provide technical and operational support on the request of ECP which is sole mandated under the Article 219 of the Constitution for preparation of electoral rolls and registration of voters,” it says.

It says that technical and operational support to ECP by NADRA includes provision of newly issued CNICs’ (computerized national identity cards) data and access of CNIC data of deceased as per Civil Registration Management System (CRMS) to ECP for their independent verification and subsequent inclusion and exclusion of voters.

The authority also provides address change data, implements business rules as approved by ECP besides printing and transporting of electoral rolls to district election commissioners’ offices and hosting of SMS 8300 service.

At this stage, ECP and NADRA are engaged in preparation of electoral rolls to be used in upcoming general elections. ECP has conducted door to door verification of existing electoral rolls as part of periodic revision exercise and preliminary electoral rolls (PERs) are placed at display centres for public scrutiny. Voters and political stakeholders can file claims and objections on PERs to be decided by revising authorities through a judicious process.

The decisions of revising authorities will be incorporated and ECP will publish Final Electoral Rolls (FER) within stipulated timelines.

The updation of electoral rolls will continue even after publication of FER under provisions of Section 37 of the Elections Act, 2017.