APP

NCA Islamabad hosts an exhibition titled ‘Missing Links’

ISLAMABAD – The artwork of more than 14 young teachers of the National College of Arts was presented for exhibition, said a press release issued here.

All the artists beautified their art and sculptures using different colors and techniques. Artists include Shehzad Tanveer, Abdul Razzaq, Alibaba, Ismail Arbab, Hina Afzal, Hadiqa Amir, Kanwal Tariq, Karan Saleem, Mahrukh Bajwa, Maisam Hussain, Naseem Siddiqui, Rada Fatima, Syeda Sira Fatima, and Zobia Yaqub.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanvir Hussain and Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smitkin as special guests.

Addressing the exhibition, Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the exhibition had best reflected the culture and history of Pakistan. Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetanka said he was happy to be in the NCA. The NCA has a major role to play in the promotion of art.

Vice-Chancellor NCA Prof. Dr Murtaza Jaffery, on the occasion, said that the works of 14 young teachers were included in this exhibition, adding, “our artists have been appreciated nationally and internationally.”

The event was attended by a large number of NCA students, faculty, and art enthusiasts and admirers. Participants on the occasion said that such events provide opportunities for new talent to emerge and stressed that such creative exhibitions not only promote art but also provide investment and employment opportunities.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 2,966

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More