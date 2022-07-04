NMHP Police taking effective steps to provide facilities to people traveling on motorways

KHANEWAL – National Motorway and Highway Police (NMHP) is taking effective steps to provide facilities to the people traveling on the motorways in accordance with international standards. People can avoid accidents by following the Laws of Motorway police.

These views were expressed by Chief Patrolling Officer National Highway and Motorway Police Beat 18 Shahid Saleem in a meeting with the delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum and Citizens Forum Khanewal.

He was accompanied by a joint delegation led by Anjum Bashir Ahmed, President Senior Working Journalist Forum, District Press Club Khanewal. The delegation included Qalzam Bashir Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Naseem, Finance Secretary Citizens Forum and Khurshid Ahmed Noshahi. Administrative Officer Raja Kamal Hayat, Inspector Sheikh Muhammad Younis and other officers and employees were also present.

CPO Malik Saleem said that in order to create awareness and provide awareness about traffic rules, the Motorway Police has recommended the government to include lessons on traffic rules in the curriculum.

He said that the authority to issue traffic licenses should also be given to the Motorway Police.

In that case, it will be possible to issue licenses only to eligible persons after driving test.

He informed the delegation that Beat-18 Motorway Police has set up a facility centre near Toll Plaza to facilitate safe journey for those traveling on the motorways.