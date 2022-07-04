Overseas Pakistanis’ problems to be resolved on priority basis: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi yesterday said that the problems of overseas Pakistanis will be resolved on priority basis.

He took notice of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis regarding delay in development of OPF Valley Phase V. The minister said that he would personally go to various departments and ministries to resolve the problems pertaining to OFP Valley Islamabad.

Speaking to representatives of the overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Turi said he was shocked by the delay in the development process adding the previous government was playing politics in the name of rights of overseas Pakistanis through false claims and promises. Sajid Turi said he was receiving numerous complaints from Pakistanis abroad from all over the world. Federal minister said that overseas Pakistanis had invested their hard earned money in the OPF Valley and it was the responsibility of OPF to develop and deliver on time stressing no more negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Sajid Turi directed constitution of la high-level committee comprising officials of all relevant and also members from Owners Association to resolve all grievances related to OPF Valley on an urgent basis. “Overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset of the country,” he contended.